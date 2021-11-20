Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

DOC stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

