Bank of America Corp DE Buys 40,049 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $125.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97.

