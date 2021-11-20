Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Progyny were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 704,585 shares of company stock worth $41,001,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $59.35 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

