Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 11,777 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.34% of Delcath Systems worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

