SVB Leerink Downgrades Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Market Perform

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

AVIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

