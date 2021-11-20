Citadel Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.83% of KL Acquisition worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $124,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAQ stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

