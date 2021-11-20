Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAQU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GSAQU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.