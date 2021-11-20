Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 40,718 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,718 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HOMB stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658 in the last 90 days. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

