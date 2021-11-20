ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $287.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $287.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.17.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.63. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $301.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 226,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 65.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ICON Public by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

