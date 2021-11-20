The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $44.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of RMR opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 176.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 484.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

