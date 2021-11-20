Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $136.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $137.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.