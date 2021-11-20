Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

