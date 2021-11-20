Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.73 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

