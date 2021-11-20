15,785 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Everi by 4.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Everi by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,387,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Everi by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,118,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,809,000 after buying an additional 126,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

