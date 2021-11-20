Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kadant were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant stock opened at $234.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.29 and a 52 week high of $238.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

