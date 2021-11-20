Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 287,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.