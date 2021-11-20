Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,103 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

