Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,796 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $228,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

