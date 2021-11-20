Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

RMBS opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

