Citigroup Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $290.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $282.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.89.

AAP opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day moving average is $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

