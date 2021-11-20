Brian K. Robbins Sells 6,191 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE FND opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.43. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,623,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

