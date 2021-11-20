Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25.

Zendesk stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $87,193,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $67,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

