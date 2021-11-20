The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe Sells 15,000 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary A. Coombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $355.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.