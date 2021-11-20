IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $930,600.00 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $930,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $992,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00.

Shares of IRNT opened at $10.52 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58.

IRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

