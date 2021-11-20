Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 21.1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

