Analyzing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 29.22% 13.40% 12.31% Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58%

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Utah Medical Products and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Acutus Medical 1 3 2 0 2.17

Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.21%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Acutus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 10.01 $10.80 million $3.85 30.03 Acutus Medical $8.46 million 11.93 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.89

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.