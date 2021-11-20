The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $89.98 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $55.34 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.