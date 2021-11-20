The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

