Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.55, but opened at $110.00. Children’s Place shares last traded at $106.74, with a volume of 6,561 shares.
The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
