Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.55, but opened at $110.00. Children’s Place shares last traded at $106.74, with a volume of 6,561 shares.

The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

