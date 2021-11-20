Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.55, but opened at $110.00. Children’s Place shares last traded at $106.74, with a volume of 6,561 shares traded.

The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

