DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

