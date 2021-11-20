Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $158.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NYSE RS opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

