Amalgamated Bank Takes $399,000 Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amyris by 1,724.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amyris by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amyris by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $3,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

