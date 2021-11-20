UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,209 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 419.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $12,151,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

