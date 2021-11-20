UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 73.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 41.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after acquiring an additional 217,192 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE BALY opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

