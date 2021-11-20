Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 448.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 114.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,312,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,783.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,328,800 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

