Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,356 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,868,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 99,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SSD opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $123.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

