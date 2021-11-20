UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $930.24 million, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

