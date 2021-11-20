Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 310.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX opened at $8.95 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $258.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.