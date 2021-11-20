Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $219.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $5,497,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,928,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

