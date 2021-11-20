Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $671.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

