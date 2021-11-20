California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Seaboard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seaboard by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,925.01 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,870.02 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

