Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Dril-Quip worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

