California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.64 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDEV. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.