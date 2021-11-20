BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.54, with a volume of 21365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 378,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

