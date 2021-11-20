Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Nelnet worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 45,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

