Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 30,901 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 154,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

