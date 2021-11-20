California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

RCUS stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

