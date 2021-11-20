Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,127 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 14.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,577,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,056,716 shares of company stock worth $82,464,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of PI stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

