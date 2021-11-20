Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,298 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

